26/05/2021

SDLP calls out DUP for boycotting North-South meetings

North-South ministerial meetings

SDLP calls out DUP for boycotting North-South meetings

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has strongly criticised the DUP for boycotting North-South ministerial meetings. She was speaking after the DUP obstructed a number of North - South Ministerial Meetings from proceeding.

McLaughlin said: “Ministers don’t get to take a pick and mix approach to their legal obligations - whether it’s North - South or East - West or in the Executive. All Ministers have to do our jobs and work in the interests of all our citizens.

“For months now, elements within the DUP have purposely obstructed North - South meetings. The North South Ministerial Council is a requirement under the Good Friday Agreement and those in the DUP who say they believe in power sharing and devolution don’t get to pick and choose which parts of the agreement they implement.


“With a change in DUP leadership this week, there needs to be a change of approach from Edwin Poots. Even Edwin Poots has to face up to his legal responsibilities.

"The SDLP will not accept the DUP preventing these meetings that are crucial for agreement to be reached between Ministers in the North and the South on all island projects.

"That is why our Minister, SDLP Minister Nichola Mallon has written to the Attorney General for legal advice. No one, not Edwin, not the DUP, gets to rewrite the Good Friday Agreement on the SDLP’s watch.”

