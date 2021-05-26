New houses planned for busy Donegal town

Search our Archive
26/05/2021
The planning notice at Admiran, Stranorlar
A planning application to build 60 houses on the busy outskirts of Stranorlar is to be lodged with Donegal County Council.
Harrison Venture Limited erected a notice in the townland of Admiran this week notifying locals they were seeking to build the 60 houses with all associated site works including the upgrading of the existing vehicular entrance which currently faces onto the nearby Lough Allan.
The application also seeks to create a new pedestrian entrance, two central landscaped open space areas containing a kick about and toddlers play areas as well as a connection to the public services including a foul effluent pump station and a storm attenuation system.
There were plans to build in this area a number of years ago but the development did not proceed and only one house was built. It is still there but uncompleted.
Observations and submissions about this application can be made to Donegal County Council on the application
