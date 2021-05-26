BREAKING: Donegal man reported missing

A distraught Letterkenny woman has appealed to the public to be on the lookout for her partner of nine years, Dean Wasson.

Freya Stancombe says he has been missing since last night and she is very worried about him as he has no phone or money.

She added he was 27 years old, had a slight build, was 5'11" in height.

"He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey jumper or red fleece oversized hoodie and black shoes, If anyone sees him please contact the gardaí in Letterkenny on (074) 9167100"