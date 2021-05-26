BREAKING: Donegal man reported missing

Search our Archive
26/05/2021
The missing man, Dean Wasson
A distraught Letterkenny woman has appealed to the public to be on the lookout for her partner of nine years, Dean Wasson.
Freya Stancombe says he has been missing since last night and she is very worried about him as he has no phone or money.
She added he was 27 years old, had a slight build, was 5'11" in height.
"He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey jumper or red fleece oversized hoodie and black shoes, If anyone sees him please contact the gardaí in Letterkenny on (074) 9167100"
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.