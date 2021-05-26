TD wants Respite House in south Donegal to reopen with seven-day services

A Donegal TD has called on the Minister to ensure the Seaview Respite House in Mountcharles reopens with a seven-day service, to provide people with disabilities and their families with much-needed support.

Speaking during Order of Business in the Dáil on Tuesday, Deputy Thomas Pringle (Ind.) said Seaview is slowly reopening, “but disabled people who receive respite there and their families are really in desperate need of a proper service to be reopened”. Seaview had been providing a five-day service last year before it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Pringle asked Minister Eamonn Ryan: “Would you put pressure on rehab services, on the Health Service Executive, to ensure that it reopens fully on a seven-day-week basis, so that families can get this much-needed respite urgently?”

Minister Ryan agreed that respite services are a huge relief to families and said he will ask the minister responsible to consider the case for seven-day services.