TD wants Respite House in south Donegal to reopen with seven-day services

Search our Archive
26/05/2021
Seaview House, Mountcharles
A Donegal TD has called on the Minister to ensure the Seaview Respite House in Mountcharles reopens with a seven-day service, to provide people with disabilities and their families with much-needed support.
Speaking during Order of Business in the Dáil on Tuesday, Deputy Thomas Pringle (Ind.) said Seaview is slowly reopening, “but disabled people who receive respite there and their families are really in desperate need of a proper service to be reopened”. Seaview had been providing a five-day service last year before it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Deputy Pringle asked Minister Eamonn Ryan: “Would you put pressure on rehab services, on the Health Service Executive, to ensure that it reopens fully on a seven-day-week basis, so that families can get this much-needed respite urgently?”
Minister Ryan agreed that respite services are a huge relief to families and said he will ask the minister responsible to consider the case for seven-day services.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.