Bundoran €40,000 boost for local boat quay welcomed

27/05/2021
Bundoran based Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) has welcomed the announcement of €40,000 from Donegal County Council, through the Dept of The Marine for maintenance and upkeep of the Boat Quay, West End, Bundoran.
He said: “This money is very important for ongoing projects that are taking place at the Boat Quay which includes the continued conservation of that area as this is very active area for swimmers, surfers, boat hire and the RNLI Station.
“I would also like to acknowledge the monies granted for the painting of the Pier Wall carried out by the TUS workers and sprayed by Danny McNern Paint and Spraying company and the work done by Gina Geagan Witherow and everyone associated with the improved entrance at the Boat Quay.”
