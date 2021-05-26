Donegal mica campaigners planning Dublin demonstration

Mica campaigners in Donegal are planning to bring their campaign for an improved redress scheme to Dublin in the coming weeks.

Thousands of people attended demonstrations in Buncrana and Letterkenny last weekend with more turning out in Mayo.

The campaign is calling for a more effective scheme for the thousands of families whose homes have been affected by the presence of mica in concrete blocks. Some of the homeowners are facing complete rebuilds of their homes.

Campaigners say the scheme, which came into effect almost a year ago, puts too much of the burden of costs on the homeowners.

The Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme has a 90% cap on costs. Affected families are calling on the Government to give them the same treatment as those who availed of a similar scheme for homes affected by pyrite, which was 100%-funded.

The decision to bring the campaign to Dublin follows a Dáil debate on Tuesday night during which the Government gave no indication it is prepared to alter the scheme.

The campaign is now looking at two possible dates for demonstrations in Dublin, either at Leinster House or the Convention Centre, where the Dáil sits.

Mica campaigner Eileen Doherty said the statement from Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Malcolm Noonan that the scheme is “fair and equitable” led to the decision to demonstrate in Dublin.

“The demonstrations at the weekend in Donegal and Mayo have really harnessed the level of frustration and anger that the families feel about the treatment by the Government of this issue,” she said.

The scheme was “pushed through” and many of the issues with it could not have been foreseen, she said.

People are “disgusted” at the response from the Minister of State which was “beyond disappointing”, she added.

“It was like listening to a history lesson. We are getting fed the same rhetoric that we have been getting over the years.

“We wouldn’t be considering going to Dublin if we felt the scheme was fair and equitable.”

Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said the families affected in Donegal and Mayo are seeking equality with those that had problems in Dublin and north Leinster.

“It is as simple as that. It is a simple principle. We do not leave families behind or abandon them through no fault of their own. I will say again that these homeowners are left with this situation due to Celtic Tiger cowboys. Those people must be helped on an equal basis to those in Dublin and north Leinster.”

'Stress, anxiety and fear'

Donegal Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh told the Dáil debate that in his 20 years in politics he has “never come across a matter that has caused so much stress, anxiety and fear”.

“The goalposts have completely shifted from this time last year when we were presented with the scheme. It must be reviewed immediately and examined on the basis of accessibility, which is not there now.”

During the debate, Deputy Noonan said: “I believe that the scheme is fair and equitable and that it will work for the vast majority of affected homeowners with the five remediation options available. It must be acknowledged that the scheme is available to those with no other practical means to return the dwelling to a condition it would have been in had it not been affected by the blockwork conditions, namely mica pyrite.”