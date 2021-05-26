Latest: 448 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

448 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health said this evening.

A total of 99 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in Intensive care units.

There are currently no available statistics as to the situation in Donegal.



Due to the current disruption of the HSE IT system, updates to the GeoHive COVID-19 Hub have also been paused until further notice.



As of Tuesday 11 May there have been 1,922,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland.

1,408,105 people have received their first dose and 514,808 people have received their second dose.

10,000 people in Donegal are expected to get a Covid-19 vaccine injection this week.