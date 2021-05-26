Missing Donegal man found

A 27-year-old missing since last night has been reconnected with his family and friends

Earlier today gardaí had issued a call seeking the publics assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Dean Wasson.

They said he was last seen on the evening of Tuesday May 25, at approximately 9pm in Ballyboe Glencar, Letterkenny and described him as being 5’ 11” in height, of slim build with brown/black short hair and blue eyes. When last seen Dean was wearing blue jeans and a red long sleeved top.

His partner, Freya Stancombe contacted Donegal Live tonight to report Dean is safe and well. She added she wanted to thank the public for al their help.