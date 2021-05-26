Missing Donegal man found

Search our Archive
27/05/2021
Missing man, Dean Wasson has been found
A 27-year-old missing since last night has been reconnected with his family and friends
Earlier today gardaí had issued a call seeking the publics assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Dean Wasson.
They said he was last seen on the evening of Tuesday May 25, at approximately 9pm in Ballyboe Glencar, Letterkenny and described him as being 5’ 11” in height, of slim build with brown/black short hair and blue eyes. When last seen Dean was wearing blue jeans and a red long sleeved top.
His partner, Freya Stancombe contacted Donegal Live tonight to report Dean is safe and well. She added she wanted to thank the public for al their help.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.