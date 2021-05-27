FREE coworking for the summer available at Colab and The BASE

Colab, the innovation centre on the LYIT campus and The BASE located in Stranorlar are offering free coworking spaces during July and August.

Whether you are living here and working from home, remote working for a company or planning a visit to Donegal and want to extend your stay by working remotely, you will be welcome to use the coworking space at no charge, at The BASE or Colab. That way you can see how it works for you, without any obligation at all.

This is an excellent opportunity to find out if coworking suits your schedule and lifestyle, over the summer.

Many people are already living in Donegal whilst the company they work for is in Dublin, Belfast or even further afield. If you’re at the initial stages of developing an innovative business idea, then it could be a great chance for you to be around other entrepreneurs too.

The BASE and Colab offer professional creative environments to work in and are equipped with exceptional communications technology and modern office facilities. All of which are at your disposal.

And there is always someone available to provide supportive and friendly guidance on all things business and on what’s happening around the county too.

A community connected

Equipped with outstanding communications technology, each innovation centre already has many professionals who work remotely in technology, science, software, and entrepreneurs leading the way in innovation. There is a real sense of community, where people are keen to collaborate, share ideas and a coffee.

The BASE and Colab have the digital technology needed to support your work, including upgraded meeting rooms with the latest video conference tech, Zoom rooms, phone booths. No freeze frames or dropped connection here.

The BASE just launched a digital hub offering state-of-the- art support for technology companies.

Colab and The BASE are designed to suit flexible working and offer professional coworking spaces, with a choice of meeting rooms, communal areas, coffee/tea stations and kitchens. Everything you need to work effectively with added in-house guidance on markets, agencies that support start-ups, training, and research.

CoLab Centre Manager, Patsy Donaghy, said: “Since so many people are now working remotely for urban-based companies from Donegal, we thought it would be timely to invite people to try our coworking options for free, particularly for those who are planning to visit Donegal on holiday. They’ll have the option to take an extra week or two and work from Colab or The BASE at no charge.

“They can experience the atmosphere for themselves. Working from home offers flexibility, but there's no denying the benefits of being in a professional environment, where you can meet other like minded people, access first-class facilities, and just get out of the house for a day or two. We’re confident we can provide suitable options for people.”

Take a virtual tour here: https://www.lyit.ie/portals/colab/virtual/index.html and https://thebaseenterprise.ie/



BASE

Leah Fairman, Manager of The BASE, is excited about extending holiday/work for those visiting Donegal this summer.

“Covid has accelerated the acceptance that remote working is here to stay. We want to extend this idea even further and give those who work further afield an opportunity to try out working in a professional environment in Donegal over the summer. A holiday/work trial if you like,” she said.

“This is a natural extension of remote working. If people are already visiting beautiful Donegal, they can continue to enjoy the lifestyle here and work for a bit longer remotely in a professional environment.

“This will give them a chance to connect and collaborate with others too. You could say we are ahead of the curve.” If you need any further convincing about why Donegal is a great place to live, work, study and invest, look here, https://www.youtube.com/

watch?v=E43yTaA1Omw.

Book your free coworking space today

Whether you are planning to visit Donegal this summer or are currently working at home, talk to us about what would suit you best. Or drop in for a visit, we would be glad to show you around.

You’ll be guaranteed a warm welcome and a useful conversation. Contact Patsy Donaghy on 087 9172379 Patrick.donaghy@lyit.ie or visit Colab.ie or leah@thebaseenterprise.ie or call 087 607 5555.