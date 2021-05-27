Search our Archive

27/05/2021

REVEALED: See the stunning new mural in Donegal that captures the area's maritime heritage

The mural was completed as a part of a regeneration project

Artist Nick Purdy of Blow Design with property owner Una Cunningham. PHOTOS by Killybegs Regeneration Group/Facebook

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A stunning new mural has been completed as part of a town regeneration project.

The mural depicting the Spanish Armada will greet those arriving into the port town of Killybegs from the Donegal side. It marks the first phase of the Killybegs Regeneration strategy and action plan.

A spokesperson for the Killybegs Regeneration Group said: "We are delighted to showcase the new mural for Killybegs.

"This Armada scene is fitting with our rich maritime history and we are delighted to have had Nick Purdy of Blow Design create this beautiful piece.

"We want to thank Una Cunningham for allowing us to create this vision on her gable wall. This wall was identified as our welcome Quarter by our architects Pasparakis Friel. This is the beginning of our journey.

"We want to thank Cllr Niamh Kennedy through Donegal County Council funding for this project. You haven't seen the last of Nick's fabulous work either."

