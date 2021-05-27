"Why are Donegal people being treated differently?" - Councillor

The failure to make the life-saving treatment Patisiran available to people in the Republic with an Amyloidosis diagnosis is to be highlighted at Donegal County Council's May plenary.

Inishowen councillor Terry Crossan, who lost his “life-long friend and comrade” Martin McGuinness to the illness, has tabled a motion for Monday's meeting (May 31).

Speaking to the Donegal Live, Cllr Crossan said he was proposing Donegal County Council write to Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, Chief Clinical Officer, Colm Henry, and HSE Director General, Paul Reid.

Cllr Crossan said: “I am proposing Donegal County Council writes to these three central decision makers, calling on them, as a matter of urgency, to make Patisiran available to everyone in the 26 Counties who requires this life-changing drug.

“Furthermore, I am asking Donegal County Council to circulate my motion to all other county councils in the 26 Counties to ask them for their support in this matter.”

Explaining his motivation, Cllr Crossan said: “As you know, my life-long friend and comrade, Martin McGuinness, had the same condition, Amyloidosis. At the time, it was fairly uncommon, as far as I am aware, but it was able to be attributed to small areas throughout Donegal. The Illies was an area that was actually mentioned and, as you know, Martin's mother came from Illies. And, apparently, there were a number of cases that were unique to the area.

“Then I became aware there were small clusters of Amyloidosis here and there throughout County Donegal and probably elsewhere also. But then, when it started to come to light that there was a cluster over in the Burt area, I became quite interested in it.

“When Martin was ill and he was in Altnagelvin, he was getting the best care that he could possibly get and I am sure that he was getting all of the medication that was available at that time.

“However, when I heard that there was a particular medication now available [Patisiran], which could actually help treat Amyloidosis, but it was not available here, I became interested to know why it was not available. Why would people in the Republic of Ireland be treated differently?

“I felt it was something that we should raise awareness about. The All Ireland ATTR Amyloidosis Awareness group is very proactive on the issue and I just wanted to lend my voice to it and try to raise awareness among other public representatives, to see if we could get some pressure on central government to make the drug available.”

Cllr Crossan's motion to Donegal County Council comes in the wake of the May 11 meeting of the HSE Drugs Group.

This body will ultimately decide whether or not the Government will fund Patisiran through the public health system.

However, whatever decision may or may not have been taken at that meeting has not yet been made public.

Commenting on this, the All Ireland ATTR Amyloidosis Awareness group said: “It is beyond disgraceful that the only ATTR Amyloidosis Patient Group in the 32 Counties has no idea what happened at the May 11 meeting of the HSE, where we were assured Patisiran would be discussed. 14 days of bated breath later and we are none the wiser.”

The recent HSE ransomware attack led to the postponement of the scheduled May 25 Regional Health Forum (West) meeting, at which Inishowen Cathaoirleach, Cllr Albert Doherty was also due to the Amyloidosis issue.

Cllr Doherty said: "My questions were: 'Will the HSE acknowledge the discrepancy for border families regarding accessing and availing of Patisiran? Patisiran is approved and available in European countries but an approval decision is still awaited in the Republic of Ireland.

“'When will the deliberations of the HSE Drugs group and the HSE Executive Management Team conclude and affirm the decision on the funding of Patisiran through the public health system?

“'Will the HSE and Minister Donnelly enable the availability of Patisiran to all who require this life saving drug?'”