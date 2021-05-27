Anger over erection of telecoms mast

Residents of an Inishowen housing estate have staged a protest outside a local telephone exchange to highlight their concerns about the erection of a new on-site telecommunications mast.

Eir mobile installed the mast at Greencastle telephone exchange last week.

Residents of the immediately adjacent Templemoyle housing development held their protest on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to Donegal Live, chairperson of the Residents' Committee, Liam O'Brien, said: “The proximity of this soon to be 5G mast and microwave transmitter to the homes of Greencastle residents is appalling and totally unacceptable. It demonstrates a complete disregard for the health of the families in this estate.

“Scientific studies recommend a minimum distance of 150 metres to the nearest residential property and not two metres which is the case here.

“With that in mind, the residents insist that the Precautionary Principle is invoked. The Precautionary Principle 'permits the taking of preventative measures without having to wait until the reality and seriousness of the threat become fully known.'

“We will not allow our families to be used as guinea pig experiments, so that large corporations can maximise their profits at the expense of our health and quality of life. This company is not entitled to gamble with the health of our children.”

Local councillor Martin Farren said given the proximity of the mast to homes and a national school, “proper consultation” should have been undertaken with the local community.

Cllr Farren said: “When people have health concerns and a mast is situated so close to homes and a school, I think there should have been proper consultation, with the likes of Eir, to alleviate people's fears.

“I think this would have needed to have been done prior to Eir putting this antenna up on the pole.

“Eir, whilst they are telling us now that they are just putting up this antenna and that it is not going to emit and radiation, should nevertheless have consulted with local people beforehand.

“I would like Eir to speak to the people, alleviate their fears and let them know what is actually happening because you cannot just go in on top of people.

“In view of the fact of what's happening at the moment, people have concerns every day of the week about Covid-19 and other health issues, so it is important there is clarification given by Eir, to the local community, in relation to this matter, before it would consider putting the antenna on the pole.”

In correspondence to Cllr Farren, Eir confirmed Eir Mobile was building a 12 metre pole.

Eir said: “The equipment on the pole will provide Eir Mobile coverage on the surrounding area.

“Eir are carrying out this development as a statutory undertaking, authorised to provide a telecommunications service, under class 31 of part 1, which means it is exempt from development schedule 2 of the planning and development regulation of 2001 and amended in 2018.

“A class 31 exempt development schedule, allows erection of a pole or other support structures, not exceeding 12 metres high, for the provision of a specific telecommunications service.

“There is no requirement of a statutory undertaking, carrying out works under class 31b [which means no planning permission is required].

“As discussed, we are replacing a small pod and antenna on the top, which will boost the mobile phone coverage for homes and businesses in the area.

“As a licenced operator, Eir, are obliged by their ComReg issued licences to adhere to strict safety guidelines for the frequencies they use.

“The safety guidelines are set by an independent expert scientific body, the the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP). These guidelines are endorsed by the World Health Organisation and the European Commission.

“Eir continues to invest in mobile networks and enhances mobile phone services throughout Ireland. Over the last year, Eir have actively developed new sites and enhanced and resolved mobile coverage black spots across every county in Ireland. The development was part of the Eir network focus on enhancing services in Greencastle.”

In response to an enquiry about the Eir mast at Greencastle telephone exchange, the telecommunications company said:

"Eir continues to invest in its mobile network and enhance mobile voice and data (broadband) service throughout Ireland.

"Over the last year, eir has actively developed new sites to enhance and resolve mobile coverage blackspots across every county in Ireland. The development in Greencastle Co. Donegal will form part of the eir mobile network designed to enhance mobile service in the area. The site is co-located with the telephone exchange in Greencastle and the site will operate with 3G and 4G services.”