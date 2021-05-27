Balancing payments commence for the Sheep Welfare Scheme

Balancing payments have commenced for the Sheep Welfare Scheme

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue announced the commencement of the 15% balancing payments to all eligible farmers under Year Four of the Sheep Welfare Scheme, on Thursday.

The Scheme is co-funded by the European Union as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020.

The rollout of the balancing payments brings the total paid under Year Four of the Sheep Welfare Scheme to €16.6 million, to some 18,300 farmers, "providing a significant financial boost to the individual farmers, the sheep sector in general and the wider rural economy".

Minister McConalogue stated: “The commencement of the balancing payments under the scheme on time continues to reflect the commitment of this Government to the sheep sector in Ireland, particularly in light of the challenging environment faced by farmers in the sector.”

“I was pleased to announce an extension to the scheme for Budget 2021, reflecting the continued commitment of this Government to the scheme and sheep farmers throughout Ireland.

"The Sheep Welfare Scheme is a key component in meeting my Department’s goal of promoting and safe-guarding animal health and welfare for the benefit of consumers, producers, the economy and wider society, as set out in the Department’s Statement of Strategy 2021-2024 and Action Plan 2021. It also underlines my absolute commitment to the sector.”

The Minister concluded by urging farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department immediately in order to facilitate payment. Payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as eligibility is confirmed for farmers with outstanding queries.

The Department’s Statement of Strategy (2021 – 2024) and Action Plan 2021 can be viewed by clicking on the link.