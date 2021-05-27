Search our Archive

NATIONAL: Norway's Mackerel actions "unacceptable"

Norway's actions "direct threat to sustainability of the mackerel fishery and Irish pelagic fishing industry"

Minister Charlie McConalogue has called on the EU to firmly reject  what he described as "Norway’s unilateral, opportunistic and unsustainable claim for a 55% increase in its share of the mackerel stock".

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine said Norway had "unilaterally announced this morning that it would give itself a 55% increase in its share of the Mackerel Stock in 2021".

In tonnage terms, this means an increase from 191,843 tonnes to 298,299 tonnes, an increase of 106,456 tonnes for 2021. The Norwegian decision seeks to increase its share of the Mackerel Stock from 22.5% to 35%.

Mackerel has been managed under a UN Coastal States Agreement that involved the EU, Norway and the Faroe Islands, for the period 2014 to 2020. Iceland had refused to participate in the management agreement and the three parties set aside a share of the stock for it. In 2021, after Brexit and the UK departure from the EU, the new parties involved have not been able to put a new Coastal States Agreement on Mackerel in place. 

Minister McConalogue said: “This declaration by Norway to hugely increase its fishery for mackerel is a direct threat to the sustainability of the mackerel fishery and the future of the Irish pelagic fishing industry.

"There is no justification for this unilateral, opportunistic and unsustainable move.  This is all the more disappointing because it undermines the critically important arrangements for  joint management of mackerel by the Coastal States under the UN structure. As the scientific advice sets the sustainable level of fishing each year on mackerel, an increase by Norway means either the stock is overfished or other parties must take a smaller share. Neither option is acceptable.”

Under the EU /UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement, there was a 26% reduction in our mackerel quota within the EU by 2026, with 60% of this reduction applied in 2021. Mackerel remains Ireland's most important fishery with a quota for 2021 of 60,849 tonnes valued at approximately €80m and it underpins the important Irish pelagic fish processing industry in the North West. Ireland is the largest Mackerel quota holder in the EU. 

Minister Mc McConalogue made clear: “I am calling on EU Commissioner Sinkevičius to reject completely this unilateral action by Norway to claim a much higher share of the mackerel stock.  I am writing to him immediately to ask him to respond without delay to this provocative and irresponsible action. 

"I will ask him to outline what actions the European Commission will take to protect the important EU mackerel fleets and mackerel processing industry. It is vital that the EU Commissioner takes urgent steps to counteract this irresponsible action by Norway. Norway must understand that responsible partners do not get rewarded for such unacceptable action.”

“Our mackerel fishermen have already taken unacceptable cuts to their share of the mackerel stock under the EU/UK TCA.   I am working with them to pursue all avenues to deliver a more equitable burden sharing within the EU.  I am very concerned that this action by Norway will add further uncertainty to the mackerel industry already trying to adjust to reduce quotas after Brexit," concluded Minister McConalogue.

