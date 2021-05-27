Concerns over motorhomes and campers

A rural community in Inishowen has voiced concern about motorhomes and caravans clogging up the beach car park in its area.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Toni Devine, who lives near Kinnagoe Bay, said as far back as spring 2020, communities at Kinnagoe Bay, Shrove and Tremone had “sounded the alarm about the dangers of overcrowding and the long stays of caravans and campervans at local beach car parks”.

Ms Devine, who is a member of the local beach cleaning group and the Long Glen River project with the Inishowen Rivers' Trust, said: “Our concerns were about the protection of wild rural beaches; damage to the environment; health and safety of overcrowding; and access to Kinnagoe on a 1/10 gradient single lane.

“These urgent concerns were communicated to Donegal County Council repeatedly, by phone calls, emails and photographs, in the expectation the council would respond with measures to minimise the impact of this kind of traffic.

“Having communicated with other communities down the coast facing similar problems, we are shocked the Council has chosen to do almost the opposite of delivering solutions.

“It has set up a survey to identify ways of increasing the camper van business sector and ways to eliminate any obstacles.”

Ms Devine was referring to Donegal County Council's 'Donegal Campervan and Motorhome Users survey – Have your say', which closes on June 4 and is being carried out by KPMG Future Analytics.

She added: “Communities care about and protect the environment. The council response has been to set up a business development survey.

“KPMG, a global accountancy and consultancy firm, has been called in by council to do a survey and consultation. That won’t come cheap.

“A number of rural, scenic, historic and protected coastal areas along the north and west coast are saying loud and clear that this type of expansion isn’t going to suit their environments or stable tourist businesses.

“For example, since April 2020, locals and businesses at Kinnagoe Bay, Tremone, and Shrove have been giving the Council evidence of what happens when motorhomes and caravans do not heed the Council signs, pitch up in small car parks intended for daily visitors, and stay the summer.

“Locals are still cleaning up the beaches and sand dunes. Winter storms did not dislodge it all. We are still filling council refuse bags.

“The volume of traffic may be down so far this year but the major issues of health and safety, access and parking remain. Promotional photos by the Tourist Board for Donegal of Kinnagoe Bay show a deserted, isolated, inviting haven of peace and beauty.”

According to Ms Devine, in spring 2020, locals came up with solutions which could have averted last years chaos and been a test run for this year.

She said: “These included, simple barriers across entrances; signage at beaches and the beginning of WAW indicating suitable camping sites; car spaces clearly marked out, including disabled spaces, in car parks. It’s not rocket science.

“Why have we wasted a year in getting the job done? Barriers at some blue flag beaches does not solve the problem. It pushes it onto those beaches which are most vulnerable. Growth is not a viable strategy for fragile environments.”