Burt native Shane is new Deputy Principal at Deele College

The newly appointed Deputy Principal of Deele College in Raphoe says he’s looking forward to supporting the school’s students on their educational journey.

Burt native Shane McArt will join the school’s Senior management team of Mr Joe Boyle, Principal, and Ms Carmel Mulligan, Deputy Principal.

The appointment was announced by Donegal ETB.

The additional Deputy Principal post in Deele College arose as a result of the decision by Minister for Education, Norma Foley, T.D. in March to provide further supports to those schools catering for children and young people who are experiencing the highest levels of educational disadvantage.

As part of the measures announced to tackle educational disadvantage was the allocation of an additional deputy principal in DEIS post-primary schools who had an enrolment in excess of 600 students.

Shane has been employed in Crana College, Buncrana since 2002 as a Physical Education teacher and more recently as Home School Community Liaison (HSCL) Coordinator.

He trained in St Mary’s College, Strawberry Hill and taught in London at the beginning of his teaching career before leaving to join the teaching staff in Crana College. In 2020, he graduated from Letterkenny Institute of Technology with a Masters degree in Learning and Teaching. He has been part of the middle management team in Crana College and has successfully led initiatives on supporting parents and students in the school community.

Deele College has a school population of more than 600 students, with a teaching staff of about 50 and another 20 support staff members, inclusive of 16Special Needs Assistants (SNAs).

Shane said of his appointment: “Deele College is an exciting, dynamic school and I’m delighted to be part of this fantastic staff and management team. I look forward to working with the students of Deele College and supporting them on their educational journey”.



In congratulating Shane on his appointment, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said, “I would like to congratulate Shane on his appointment and I am very much looking forward to supporting him in his new role over the coming year.

“Shane brings a wealth of experience to the position arising from his time in Crana College and I have every confidence that Shane will make a significant contribution to the senior management team in Deele College.”



Chief Executive Anne McHugh said, “I very much welcome the appointment of Shane to Deele College. Our Deputy Principals play a pivotal role within our schools as part of the senior management team and their contribution is central to our delivery of a quality, learner-centred education and training service across the county and its islands.”



Deele College is one of 15 of the county’s 27 post-primary schools under the management of Donegal ETB, the largest education and training provider in the county. In the previous academic year 2019-2020, over 5,000 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools.



Shane will take up his appointment over the summer.