How many Donegal beaches do you know? There are 58 showcased in a fantastic new website

A Donegal man is so passionate about showcasing all Donegal's sandy beaches that he has compiled a website.

Not only does it name the beaches and include a photograph, there is also live information on tide times and weather conditions for each location.

Ian McClay has been working on this project for quite some time. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, it had to be put on hold. But the finished product was certainly worth the wait.

Mr McClay hopes the web site will be a useful resource for visitors to the county and help promote Donegal as a great place to visit.

In introducing the website, he tells us: "Donegal is famous for its warm welcome, wild breathtaking scenery, adventure sports, world class food and great craic.

"Not least are its beaches, including 14 Blue Flag beaches at the present time, a number only matched by County Kerry. Together, Donegal and Kerry account for more than 30% of Irelands blue flag beaches.

"This web site is dedicated to Donegal’s beaches in the hope you will visit them one day. It is a work in progress as the photographs are improved and locations added."

Mr McClay made a conscious decision not to follow the growing trend of drone photography on the website.

"Drone pictures are amazing and we love them but we wanted to present views that you could see for yourself without wings to fly," he said.

The Donegal man stresses that all beaches are not the same, though they all have one thing in common.

"Some are for families who want safe bathing and sandcastles," he said. "Some are for walkers and shallow paddling, some are for surfers and serious swimmers.

"You can ride horses on some and drive your car on the beach on others.

"One thing they all have in common is the feeling you get when you look out on the ocean from a sandy beach with the rugged Donegal coastline as a backdrop. You can forget your worries and get as close to nature and as far away from modern life as is easily possible."

The website is well worth checking out for visitors and locals alike. It shows us that there is so much discover along Donegal's extensive coastline at the northerly section of the Wild Atlantic Way.

The website can be viewed at donegalbeaches.com