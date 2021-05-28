Search our Archive

28/05/2021

Will it be sunshine or rain today?

Will it be sunshine or rain today?

Met Eireann weather for the day

Well, it will be a dull and misty start in many parts, while also bringing scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

It will ease off at times, especially this evening. But you will get the odd sprinkling of sunshine coming through.

It will be Saturday before the really nice weather returns to our Donegal shores.

And Met Eireann, the state forecaster say that it will be drier and brighter to the west, with the best of the sunny spells here, so hopefully that will extend to the north west. 

Highest temperatures 13 to 15 degrees Celsius. Winds will be mostly light variable, but increasing moderate southeasterly up along Irish Sea coasts.

Tonight, it will be generally dry but misty in parts with just light variable breezes.

Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius, coolest under any clearer breaks.

AS for tomorrow Saturday,  it will be a very mild or warm day with good sunny spells breaking through.

You might get the odd shower and temperatures will range from 17 to 20 degrees Celsius. 

