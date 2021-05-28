Rory Gallagher Festival returns to Ballyshannon for 2022

The Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival will return to Ballyshannon for its 18th Festival, on June 2-5, 2022 in what will be great news for music fans across the globe.

It is usually held on the June Bank holiday weekend in Donegal.

The hugely popular International Festival celebrating Ireland's Greatest Guitarist – Rory Gallagher with leading Festival Big Top acts appearing in 2022 in Ballyshannon has been a steadfast part of the Donegal summer for many years.

Organisers said today: "All Ticket Holders will receive new tickets in the weeks ahead. Stay Safe and we hope to meet you in June 2022 - RORY ON!"

They also expressed thanks to everybody for their support.

The festival was cancelled this year and 2020 because of the restrictions in force in Ireland as a result of the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic.