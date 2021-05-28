Search our Archive

28/05/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Farmers in Donegal are set to benefit from GLAS plus balancing payments

GLAS measures include planting and maintenance of over one and a half million trees in Ireland

Farmers in Donegal are set to benefit from GLAS plus balancing payments

Charlie McConalogue TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Many farmers in Donegal are set to benefit from the news that the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has announced that GLAS plus balancing payments are underway.

This announcement means that almost €700,000 balancing payments will be made to over 3,200 participants nationally in the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS).

The balancing payment represents the final 15% of the 2020 GLAS+ payment and completes the total payment for GLAS actions undertaken in 2020.

Announcing the issue of the payments, the Minister commented, “This cohort of GLAS participants have undertaken exceptional environmental commitments and are rewarded under GLAS with an additional annual payment of up to €2,000 in respect of 2020.”

The Minister noted that over 96% of GLAS participants have now been paid in full in respect of their 2020 GLAS commitments.”

This important agri-environment scheme continues to deliver in line with the Department’s  Action Plan 2021 underpinning all goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reverse biodiversity decline. 

The scheme will deliver significant levels of environmental dividends this year including the targeting of vulnerable landscapes (including commonages), the protection of specific identified bird species and high-status watercourses. 

Other returns from GLAS include the protection of over 60,000 hectares of traditional hay meadows, the protection of over 5,500 archaeological monuments, planting and maintenance of over 1.1 million metres of new hedgerows, the provision of bird, bat and bee nesting facilities, and the planting and maintenance of over one and a half million trees.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie