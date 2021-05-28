Farmers in Donegal are set to benefit from GLAS plus balancing payments

Search our Archive
28/05/2021
Charlie McConalogue TD
Many farmers in Donegal are set to benefit from the news that the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has announced that GLAS plus balancing payments are underway.
This announcement means that almost €700,000 balancing payments will be made to over 3,200 participants nationally in the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS).
The balancing payment represents the final 15% of the 2020 GLAS+ payment and completes the total payment for GLAS actions undertaken in 2020.
Announcing the issue of the payments, the Minister commented, “This cohort of GLAS participants have undertaken exceptional environmental commitments and are rewarded under GLAS with an additional annual payment of up to €2,000 in respect of 2020.”
The Minister noted that over 96% of GLAS participants have now been paid in full in respect of their 2020 GLAS commitments.”
This important agri-environment scheme continues to deliver in line with the Department’s Action Plan 2021 underpinning all goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reverse biodiversity decline.
The scheme will deliver significant levels of environmental dividends this year including the targeting of vulnerable landscapes (including commonages), the protection of specific identified bird species and high-status watercourses.
Other returns from GLAS include the protection of over 60,000 hectares of traditional hay meadows, the protection of over 5,500 archaeological monuments, planting and maintenance of over 1.1 million metres of new hedgerows, the provision of bird, bat and bee nesting facilities, and the planting and maintenance of over one and a half million trees.
