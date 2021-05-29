Bundoran beach warning with no lifeguards on duty until June 1

While Bundoran was awarded one of the county's 14 Blue flags earlier this week, a warning has been issued by a prominent water safety advocate that users of the beach need to be be particularly careful this weekend, as lifeguards will not be fully operational on the beach until next Tuesday, June 1.

Killian O'Kelly made the comments especially in light of the predicted good weather for the remainder of this weekend.

He said: "The beach lifeguards in Bundoran will not be starting to the 1st of June according to Donegal Co Co. The forecast for the weekend will mean our beaches will be busy.

"In the absence of beach lifeguard, the local community in Bundoran and South Donegal should be incredibly careful about the use of Bundoran main beach. Bundoran is a narrow beach with rocks on either side.

"There is a rip current on the Great Northern side of the beach during most tides. Please do not enter the water unless you are sure it is safe. Even on the nicest of days the beach can be dangerous if there is allot of surf.

"Consider using the thrupenny pool or the nun’s pool in the west end. Although children still need to be supervised in these pools, they are much safer than an open water area like Bundoran main beach.

"The whole community in Bundoran should be vigilant and be aware of the extra risk caused by lifeguards not been on the beach given the warm weather conditions forecasted for this weekend the beach."

Follow the below tips to reduce risk of an incident on the beach

· Don’t enter the water unless you are sure it is safe. Ask a local

· Ensure there is an adult onshore to keep watch.

· Do not go in over your waist dept.

· Swim parallel to the shore

· Stay in the centre of the beach.

· Watch for drifting. Pick a point on land.

· Wear a lifejacket or floatation device



What do to in the event of getting caught in a rip current.

· Remain calm. Currents are slow moving but swimming back to the beach will not work.

· Move to the Great Northern side of the beach. You will easily swim sideways out of the rip to this shore. But be careful as it is rocky

· Wave for help with one hand and a closed fist.

· If you cannot make it to shore remember to breath and focus on floating / treading water rather than swimming.

In the event of a member of the public seeing a person in difficult they should immediately ring 999. Remember if you are unsure if a person is in difficulty, you can still ring 999 and they will decide around checking the area.