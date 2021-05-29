Search our Archive

29/05/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Bundoran beach warning with no lifeguards on duty until June 1

Weather expected to be very good this weekend, a bank holiday in the North

Bundoran beach warning with no lifeguards on duty until June 1

Bundoran's main beach

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

While Bundoran was awarded one of the county's 14 Blue flags earlier this week, a warning has been issued by a prominent water safety advocate that users of the beach need to be be particularly careful this weekend, as lifeguards will not be fully operational on the beach until next Tuesday, June 1.

Killian O'Kelly made the comments especially in light of the predicted good weather for the remainder of this weekend.

He said: "The beach lifeguards in Bundoran will not be starting to the 1st of June according to Donegal Co Co. The forecast for the weekend will mean our beaches will be busy. 
"In the absence of beach lifeguard, the local community in Bundoran and South Donegal should be incredibly careful about the use of Bundoran main beach. Bundoran is a narrow beach with rocks on either side.

"There is a rip current on the Great Northern side of the beach during most tides. Please do not enter the water unless you are sure it is safe. Even on the nicest of days the beach can be dangerous if there is allot of surf.

"Consider using the thrupenny pool or the nun’s pool in the west end. Although children still need to be supervised in these pools, they are much safer than an open water area like Bundoran main beach.

"The whole community in Bundoran should be vigilant and be aware of the extra risk caused by lifeguards not been on the beach given the warm weather conditions forecasted for this weekend the beach."

Follow the below tips to reduce risk of an incident on the beach
· Don’t enter the water unless you are sure it is safe. Ask a local
· Ensure there is an adult onshore to keep watch.
· Do not go in over your waist dept.
· Swim parallel to the shore
· Stay in the centre of the beach.
· Watch for drifting. Pick a point on land.
· Wear a lifejacket or floatation device


What do to in the event of getting caught in a rip current.
· Remain calm. Currents are slow moving but swimming back to the beach will not work.
· Move to the Great Northern side of the beach. You will easily swim sideways out of the rip to this shore. But be careful as it is rocky
· Wave for help with one hand and a closed fist.
· If you cannot make it to shore remember to breath and focus on floating / treading water rather than swimming.
In the event of a member of the public seeing a person in difficult they should immediately ring 999. Remember if you are unsure if a person is in difficulty, you can still ring 999 and they will decide around checking the area.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie