Plans for Donegal asphalt plant appealed to An Bord Pleanála

Controversial plans to build an asphalt plant in Inishowen have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Appeals against the decision have been lodged by some of the more than 100 people who made submissions opposed to the development at Gortnaskea, Burnfoot.

Donegal County Council granted planning permission for the application by Moyle Plant Limited to build an asphalt plant and associated site development works.

Residents in Derry city are among those who have expressed concerns about the proposed asphalt plant being so close to their homes.

Councillors in Derry also expressed their opposition to plans to build the plant close to the border.

A total of 154 submissions were made from 129 third parties which expressed concern about the potential for harmful and toxic emissions, air pollution, unpleasant odours, dust, increased numbers of heavy goods vehicles on local roads, the possible impact on the nearby Inch wildlife reserve, potential noise pollution, the impact on local wildlife including geese, red squirrels, and buzzards and the potential drop in property values for hundreds of local homes.

In responses to the submissions, Donegal County Council said it believes the only risk from substances that would be used at the plant would be to people working in close contact with materials.

The council said it believes all potential sources of emissions would be sufficiently mitigated to minimise any impact upon local ecology and any impact on local ecology would not be so significant as to outweigh the benefits to the local economy.

An Bord Pleanála says the case is to be decided by the end of September.