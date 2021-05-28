Hospital services facing disruption into next week due to attack on HSE IT systems

Hospital services across the north-west will face ongoing disruptions into next week as a result of the ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems.

The HSE said on Friday work is ongoing to get priority systems back including radiology, diagnostic and patient information systems which are essential for the delivery of safe care.

Maternity services, dialysis treatment, chemotherapy treatment, colposcopy and physiotherapy appointments are going ahead at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Outpatient appointments, elective inpatient and day case procedures are still suspended. A small number of these appointments may go ahead if they are time-dependent or if they don’t require laboratory or radiology services.

General manager of the hospital Seán Murphy said steady progress is being made in getting vital clinical systems back up and running.

“This has to be done in a very safe way and we anticipate it will take a number of weeks,” he said.

“We recognise how difficult these disruptions are for patients particularly those who have been waiting a long time for an appointment and we would like to thank patients and their families for their ongoing support at this time.



“We are working hard to find interim solutions and options so that we can reintroduce some services as soon as possible. As services resume, we will contact patients to let them know and we will update hospital service information on hse.ie and saolta.ie.”

Patients are asked not to come to the hospital unless contacted. A small number of procedures may go ahead and these patients will be contacted directly.

All maternity services including antenatal scanning are going ahead.

The patient records system is not currently accessible which means that clinical staff are unable to contact new patients. Women who are awaiting their first antenatal appointment or their first dating scan are asked to call 074 912 3513 to arrange an appointment date and time.

Patients should attend their dialysis appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise.

Colposcopy and physiotherapy appointments are going ahead.

Patients should attend their chemotherapy appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise.

Patients who are taking warfarin medication and have concerns about checking their INR are asked to telephone 074 910 4473 between 10am and 12noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for advice.

The emergency department is still open for all emergencies. Patients needing urgent care will be prioritised. Patients can expect significant delays in the emergency department as existing IT systems are not in use and the manual workarounds in place are time-consuming.

Patients are asked to contact their GP or GP out of hours service if their health problem is not urgent.

Ongoing updates on service disruptions will be provided on hse.ie and on saolta.ie.