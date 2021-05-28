EXPLAINER: What is opening up in Ireland in June and July
What are the changes to the Covid-19 restrictions for June and July
The Government has announced the latest changes to the Covid-19 restrictions that will take place through June and July.
The changes outlined are as follows.
From 2 June
Accommodation services (hotels, B&Bs, hostels and self-catering) - Can reopen with services restricted to overnight guests
From 7 June
Visitors to your home - You can have visitors from 1 other household inside your home for unvaccinated households
Weddings - 25 people can attend a wedding celebration or reception
Sport - Outdoor sports matches can take place
Gyms and training - Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only
Restaraunts and bars - Outdoor services can reopen
Driver Theory tests - 25,000 tests per month to take place
Organised outdoor events - Maximum of 100 attendees for the majority of venues. Maximum of 200 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000
Live events - Pilot events to take place
From 5 July (subject to the public health situation at the time)
Visitors to your home - You can have visitors from up to 3 other households inside your home
Weddings - 50 people can attend a wedding celebration or reception
Organised indoor events - Maximum of 50 attendees at the majority of venues. Maximum of 100 can attend events in larger venues with strict public health measures in place
Organised outdoor events - Maximum of 200 attendees for the majority of venues. Maximum of 500 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000
Personal fitness - Indoor training, exercise and dance activities can recommence in pods of up to six
Bars and restaurants - Indoor services can resume
From 19 July (subject to the public health situation at the time)
International travel - Current government advice is to avoid non-essential international travel. Depending on the prevailing public health situation at the time, Ireland will operate the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) for travel originating within the EU/EEA
Under consideration for August
Indoor and outdoor events - Further increases in the numbers permitted
Wedding - Maximum attendance at wedding receptions and celebrations to increase to 100
Public transport - To return to full capacity
