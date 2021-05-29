Deaths in Donegal, Saturday May 29

The following deaths have taken place:

Cecelia Glenane (née Kee) Sligo and Convoy

Fr Bernard Jones, Cork and Rossnowlagh

Mícheal Mellett, Dublin and Letterkenny

Eileen McCahill, Glenties

Paul Doherty, Buncrana

Eamon Crerand, Milford

Harriet Duffin, Falcarragh

Grainne Gallagher (née Coyle), Gaoth Dobhair

Gerry Meehan, Gortlee, Letterkenny

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Cecelia Glenane (née Kee), Cloonty, Cliffoney, Sligo, formerly of Rooskey,Convoy.

Her death occurred peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Liam (Willie), adored mother of Rozarah and Eva Lily, beloved daughter of Willie and Mary Kee, Rooskey, Convoy, cherished sister of Gerard, Jacquline, Vernon and Venita, sister in law of Margaret, Shelia, Brid and John, daughter in law of Bridgie Glenane. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughters, parents, brother and sisters, mother in law, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Cecelia will be reposing at her home on Saturday, May 29 from 4pm until 8pm for family, neighbours and close friends only please.

Removal from her home on Sunday, May 30 at 1pm, to arrive at Lakelands Crematoriam, Cavan for a celebration of Cecelia's life at 4pm, followed by private cremation.

You can view the service on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie enter password - lakelandfuneral2021

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Due to Goverment and HSE regulations regarding Covid-19 please follow all current guidelines.

The death has occurred at Cork Univerity Hospital of Rev Fr. Bernard Jones, St Francis Church, Liberty St, Cork city, and Rossnowlagh.

Sadly missed by Fr Eugene OFM (Guardian), his fellow friars in Rossnowlagh and the wider Franciscan Community in Ireland, his brother Bill, sisters Katie (Corrigan), Liz (Cotter), Ronnie (O’Sullivan), nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-niece, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and a large circle of friends.

To follow best practices and guidelines and with the support of Fr Bernard’s family the funeral will take place privately.

The death has occurred of Mícheal (Mike) Mellett, Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly of College Road, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at Cunningham Funeral Parlour, Lucan on Saturday, May 29 from 6pm to 8pm.

Míchael will be removed to his residence in Lucan on Sunday, May 30 to repose overnight.

Funeral Service on Monday, May 31 in St Mary’s Church, Lucan, Co Dublin at 11.30am followed by private cremation in Newlands Cross at 1pm.

Funeral mass can be viewed live at www.lucanparish.com

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The death has occurred at Killybegs Community Hospital of Eileen McCahill (nee Gallagher), Derries, Glenties. Predeceased by her husband Packie and son Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Des, Stephen and Peter, daughters Patricia and Angela, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, neighbours and friends.

Reposed at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara from on Friday, May 28 with removal going to her late residence. Removal from there on Sunday afternoon (May 30) going to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 1pm, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Paul Doherty (Tinney) 23, St. Columba's Ave, Buncrana.

His remains reposed at McLaughlin's Funeral Home on Friday, May 28 laer going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill, Buncrana to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, May 29 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed live on www.ChurchServices.tv/cockhill.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial is restricted to 50 people.

The death has occurred at his home of Eamon Crerand, Moyle View, Milford.

Remains will repose at his home. Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, May 30 at 1pm in St Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

The peaceful death has taken place, in the gentle care of all at the Blackrock Hospice, Dublin, of Harriet Duffin, Derryreel, Falcarragh.

Beloved sister of Moira Hayes and Maeve Shiels and sister-in-law of John. Predeceased by her sister Roisin Jenkins, brother Andrew Duffin, brothers-in-law, David and Frank and sister-in-law Mary. Wonderful aunt/great aunt and fabulous, fun friend. She will be missed by her family, neighbours and many friends in Donegal, Dublin, Belfast and beyond.

A private funeral will take place on Saturday at 10am and can be viewed here https://vimeo.com/event/153499.

A celebration (with cocktails) will be held in Donegal at a later date this summer.

Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to The Workhouse, Dunfanaghy or Blackrock Hospice www.olh.ie.

The death has taken place in Áras Ghaoth Dobhair of Grainne Gallagher (Grainne John Coyle), Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her husband Peadar and grandson Shane. Sadly missed by her daughters Brid, Kathleen, Sile and Patricia, sons John, Brian and Peter, sisters Bridie and Tessie and brother John Joe, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Removal from Roarty's Funeral Home took place on Thursday afternoon, going to her late residence. Funeral Mass on Saturday in Teach Pobail Cholmcille Cnocfola at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Grainne's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page on Saturday at 11am.

Due to current government restrictions, wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends only.

The peaceful death has taken place of Gerry Meehan, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughters Geraldine, Dolores, Sandra and Colette, sons-in-law Declan, Sean, David and Brian, grandchildren David, Olivia and Mark, sisters Veronica and Kate, brothers Packie and Arthur, sisters-in-law Rose, Nora O’Hagan and Danny, brother-in-law Pat, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in The Church of Irish Martyrs, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ramelton.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Irish Martyrs Facebook Page on the following link:

https://facebook.com/irishmartyrs

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

The peaceful death has taken place in Manchester, England of Charlie Coyle (Charlie Eoghain Óig), Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair. Predeceased by his wife Nellie (Patrick Den), brothers Owenie, Hughie, Johnny and Teague.

Sadly missed by his daughters Noreen and Rosemary, grandchildren Joe, James and Grace, son-in-law Pete, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 3, in St Hilda's Church, Northenden, Manchester, at 12pm followed by burial at Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle at 1.30pm.

