Saturday's Donegal weather: What a beautiful start to what will be a beautiful day we hope

29/05/2021
Sunny weather this weekend for Co Donegal
What a beautiful start to what we all hope will be a wonderful day today on the weather front in Donegal.
Donegal will be in the high teens for a start on the temperature side. The pollen count will be moderate today and tomorrow.
And according to the experts at Met Eireann, temperatures today will range from 16 degrees along coasts to 20 or 21 degrees inland and in the case of Donegal and Ulster 17 to 20 degrees with good sunshine all day.
But remember that we are on the coast, so there will be some sea breezes throughout the day.
After a cloudy start in the east and northeast it will brighten up widely with good sunshine for all, a few afternoon showers may bubble up in the east and north. Winds will be just light variable, though local sea breezes will develop.
Tonight will be dry and clear with light variable breezes.
And just remember if you are out and about. Observe social distancing and be very very careful along the coast and if near water. It's still quite cold in the water so take precautions and be sensible for both yourself and your family.
