Walk for a cause! The Family Carers Ireland hardship fund needs Donegal support

Paws for a Cause
Family Carers Ireland have launched their “Paws for a Cause” national fundraising drive which is taking place during National Carers Week, June 7-13, 2021.
The charity is asking people all over Ireland to walk or run 24km over 7 days with or without their furry friend in solidarity with Ireland’s 500,000 family carers and in recognition of the 24/7 nature of many caring roles.
A hardship fund established in 2020 at the height of the pandemic to help family carers in crisis has run out of money due to the demands for help from those struggling mentally, physically and financially.
All monies raised by ‘Paws for a Cause’ will go directly to help family carers in crisis.
The last twelve months have been incredibly difficult for all but, in particular for family carers who saw services and supports for their loved ones depleted and, in many cases, eradicated.
The blanket withdrawal of supports such as homecare, respite, personal assistance hours and residential care during lockdown forced many to care alone, around the clock and without the support of extended family or friends.
Register for the event at 'www.familycarers.ie'. Registration is just €20. No dog? No problem! Join in anyway.
