Search our Archive

29/05/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Donegal gardeners wanted for new RTE television series

Donegal gardeners wanted for new RTE television series

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Animo TV are making a brand new series for RTE One that celebrates the hard work, love and attention people across Ireland have put into their gardens. 

The production team are looking for the best amateur gardeners on the island who are ready to show off their gardens.

Each week, ordinary, enthusiastic gardeners open their gates to three experts who will evaluate their gardens. 

Over the course of the series, experts will travel around Ireland to three exceptional gardens per episode. 

The experts will assess the gardens (the plants, the design, any special features) before ultimately choosing a winner. 

Over six weeks the series will look at six very different types of gardens (the city garden, the coastal garden, the rural garden, the formal garden, the edible garden and the awkward garden – ones with particularly unusual shapes or issues which the owners had to surmount). 

This series is a celebration of nature, of planting and growing things, of the hard work of ordinary people, and the beauty we can all create for ourselves.

Applications are open - all you have to do is email 'gardening@animotv.ie'

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie