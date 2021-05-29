Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and the USA removed from designated states for mandatory hotel quarantine purposes

Four more countries have been removed from the list of designated States for the purposes of mandatory hotel quarantine.

The States are Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and the United States of America.

It is a legal requirement that all travellers to Ireland must have a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a Covid-19 RT-PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival to Ireland.

In addition, it is also a legal requirement that those from non-designated countries also observe 14 days of Home Quarantine. ​This 14 Day period of Home Quarantine can only be shortened if you receive a not-detected RT- PCR test result taken no less than five days after arrival.

Testing is free when arranged through the Health Service Executive. Information on free post travel testing is available at www.hse.ie.

Due to concerns about the new variant of Covid-19, people travelling from Great Britain are strongly advised to avail of free testing five days after arrival in Ireland, and to strictly adhere to the legal requirements for home quarantine.