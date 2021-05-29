Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and the USA removed from designated states for mandatory hotel quarantine purposes

Search our Archive
29/05/2021
Four more countries have been removed from the list of designated States for the purposes of mandatory hotel quarantine.
The States are Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and the United States of America.
It is a legal requirement that all travellers to Ireland must have a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a Covid-19 RT-PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival to Ireland.
In addition, it is also a legal requirement that those from non-designated countries also observe 14 days of Home Quarantine. This 14 Day period of Home Quarantine can only be shortened if you receive a not-detected RT- PCR test result taken no less than five days after arrival.
Testing is free when arranged through the Health Service Executive. Information on free post travel testing is available at www.hse.ie.
Due to concerns about the new variant of Covid-19, people travelling from Great Britain are strongly advised to avail of free testing five days after arrival in Ireland, and to strictly adhere to the legal requirements for home quarantine.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Harps boss Ollie Horgan - back on the sidelines for Friday night's visit of Sligo Rovers PICTURE: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.