The brave Derry girl who had her first hair cut to support a young child suffering from cancer

Jade shows off her new-look hair.
A six-year-old Derry girl has had her hair cut for the first time to help a young person who lost their hair due to cancer.
Jade McCauley always loved her long hair but decided to get it chopped off earlier this month after she found out about the Little Princess Trust.
The charity provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.
When she found out that many young people lose their hair when they are sick, Jade decided to donate some of her hair towards making a wig for another child.
As well as donating her hair, Jade, a Primary 2 pupil at Steelstown Primary School, and her family have also raised almost £400 for the Little Princess Trust.
Jade's mum, Kerry, said she had always been very protective of her long hair.
“She was never too keen on anyone touching her hair and getting it sorted in the morning was always a bit of a nightmare,” she said.
“When we started talking to her about the Little Princess Trust she loved the idea of donating some of her hair to make a wig for another young person.”
Jade had her long locks cut earlier this month by local hairdresser Brenda O'Doherty, and is very happy with her new look.
“She just loves her new short hair and is definite that she is never letting it grow again,” said her mum.
A spokesperson for the Little Princess Trust thanked Jade and her family for their support.
“We use hair donations and fundraising monies sent to us by our amazing supporters, to manufacture and fit our beautiful real hair wigs.
“Established in 2006, we have supplied over 8000 wigs to children and young people and have invested circa £5 million into ground-breaking childhood cancer research.”
