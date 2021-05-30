Donegal Sunday sunshine a welcome respite with May nearly gone

Today, Sunday will be dry in most areas with good sunny spells across the county for the day, after a rather glorious day on Saturday as well.

Well, Donegal did get a draw with Armagh and make it to the National Football league semi final as well.

There is the usual warning of a few scattered showers which may develop through the afternoon, but don't let that spoil the fun.

It will be warm, with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 or even 22 degrees centigrade, in light to moderate mainly southerly breezes, according to Met Eireann.

It will continue to be dry and clear on Sunday night with light southerly breezes.

Mist and fog may continue to affect southern coasts at times, drifting inland in places.

Lowest temperatures 6 to 9 degrees.

So if you are out and about beware of the sunshine hitting those fragile skin parts and bring the sun screen. Bring lots of water and if driving and be particularly careful please if anywhere near water.