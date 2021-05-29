Double call out for Killybegs Coast Guard

Killybegs Coast Guard were on a double call out this afternoon Photo: Killybegs Coast Guard
Killybegs Coast Guard were involved in a double Donegal call out this afternoon.
They reported:
"At 16:22pm this afternoon Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked to the Silver Strand beach in Glen to reports of a person in difficultly in the water.
"When we arrived on scene Rescue 118 had landed on the beach and had the casualty onboard the helicopter who was then airlifted to Sligo. HSE Ambulance were also in attendance.
"On our way back to base we were then tasked to the secret waterfall at Largy to a person who had been caught out by the incoming tide. They were able to safely make their way back to the car park."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Karen Guthrie who hit six points in Saturday night's win over Mayo in Ballybofey PICTURE: Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Pat Hume and her family handing over her late husbands international peace prizes to Mayor Brian Tierney.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.