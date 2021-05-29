Double call out for Killybegs Coast Guard

Killybegs Coast Guard were involved in a double Donegal call out this afternoon.

They reported:

"At 16:22pm this afternoon Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked to the Silver Strand beach in Glen to reports of a person in difficultly in the water.

"When we arrived on scene Rescue 118 had landed on the beach and had the casualty onboard the helicopter who was then airlifted to Sligo. HSE Ambulance were also in attendance.

"On our way back to base we were then tasked to the secret waterfall at Largy to a person who had been caught out by the incoming tide. They were able to safely make their way back to the car park."

