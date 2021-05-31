Police across the border appeal for information on whereabouts of missing teenager
Have you seen Eamon Friel?
Eamon Friel
Police are appealing for help in finding a missing local teenager.
The PSNI in Strabane are concerned about 15-year-old Eamon Friel who was reported missing from his home address yesterday evening.
Please contact the PSNI quoting reference number 27 of 31/05/21 should you have any information regarding his whereabouts, or your local garda station.
