Donegal recorded one of country's warmest temperatures on Sunday

Beach at Fanad

Parts of Donegal recorded some of the warmest temperatures in the country on Sunday on what was the warmest day of the year so far.
Figures from Met Éireann show temperatures at the weather station at Finner in south Donegal hit 22.3 degrees celsius on Sunday. Only four of the 25 weather stations around the country recorded warmer temperatures.
Temperatures at Malin Head reached 20.4 degrees, the same temperature as was recorded at Dublin airport.
The day’s highest temperature was 23.1 degrees which was recorded at Newport Furnace, Co Mayo.
The lowest temperature, 16.2 degrees, was recorded at Roche’s Point in Cork.
Monday is set to be another warm and pleasant day in the county with temperatures hitting 17 degrees at Malin Head and 15 degrees at Finner by 9am.
Met Éireann is forecasting another mild and dry day on Monday with long spells of sunshine and highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees.

