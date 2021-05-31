Donegal border village to get new Community Play Park

A new Community Play Park for the village of Killea has been announced.

Construction is due to begin on the playground this week and the aim is to have it open by the end of August. The playground will be fully inclusive, accessible and wheelchair and buggy friendly.

The playground will contain a variety of equipment including junior and toddler multi-play units, a variety of swings, a wheelchair accessible carousel, multi-use games area with goal posts and basketball nets. It will also see construction of a new seating and picnic area and car park.

Cllr Paul Canning stated: ”As Chair of the PEACE IV Partnership committee, I would like to thank Donegal County Council, the PEACE IV Partnership Committee and the funders SEUPB for supporting this project.

"I would also like to thank and show my appreciation to the hard work carried out by the local committee within the village of Killea.

"I would also like to thank the local community and neighbours for their support and co-operation in allowing this project to progress. This project will bring a much needed amenity to the people of Killea.”

This project is part funded through the PEACE IV Programme, a unique cross-border initiative of the European Union which has been designed to support peace and reconciliation in the border region of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The EU’s PEACE IV Programme is managed by the Special EU Programme Body (SEUPB) and delivered through the Donegal PEACE IV Action Plan. Donegal County Council through the PEACE IV Partnership Committee has secured PEACE IV funding for this project which is match-funded by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

This project is also part funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Donegal County Council under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme with the aim of rejuvenating rural towns and villages throughout Ireland through the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration Programme.