Letterkenny IT launches Electrical Apprentice programme

A new group of apprentice students will be welcomed into Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) this September for a new Electrical Apprenticeship Education programme.

This exciting development will see the provision of all phases of the training of Electrical Apprenticeship in County Donegal.

It will be overseen by the Department of Electronic and Mechanical Engineering at LYIT.

The Electrical Apprenticeship is a modular standards-based course comprising of seven alternating phases of ‘on-the-job’ and ‘off-the-job’ training and development.

Donegal Education and Training Board (Donegal ETB) have a very long history of providing Electrical Apprenticeship training at its training centres in Letterkenny and Gaoth Dobhair.

LYIT and Donegal ETB recently re-signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)to further build on the relationship and pathways between the two organisations. This MoU has strengthened the progression pathways between LYIT and Donegal ETB.

Head of Department of Mechanical and Electronic Engineering, Dr Paddy Hannigan welcomes the apprenticeship stating: “This is a fantastic opportunity for those seeking apprenticeship programmes in the region.

“An apprenticeship allows apprentices to gain valuable knowledge and skills while still earning a salary. Learning will be both on-the-job and in a college setting and graduates enjoy exciting and rewarding careers with an internationally recognised qualification”.



LYIT will welcome the first apprenticeship students in September 2021 with the provision of Phase 4 of the apprenticeship.

Phase 6 is planned for September 2022 to complement the existing provision from Donegal ETB.

Apprentices who successfully complete all seven phases are conferred with a QQI Level 6 Advanced Craft Certificate.

The aim of LYIT is to grow its apprenticeship provision into the future. The timing of the new apprenticeship programme is very opportune as the institute recently submitted an application to Minister Harris, T.D to become a Technological University (TU) with its partner institutes Galway – Mayo IT and IT Sligo.



Delighted

LYIT President, Paul Hannigan is delighted with the new apprenticeship programme stating: “The apprenticeship programme is an important addition to our offerings here at LYIT.

“The institutes Strategic Plan 2019-23 references an action plan to expand apprenticeship and traineeship programmes.

“We continue to work with Donegal ETB on initiatives to bring greater coherence to apprenticeship offerings in the region. This will provide opportunities to increase apprenticeship numbers in Donegal and complement the progression pathways between Donegal ETB and LYIT.”

In preparation for the arrival of the apprentices, LYIT is now recruiting three new lecturers and a technician, all of whom will be experienced electricians. SOLAS, is the statutory agency that oversees the apprenticeship system, and additional information on apprenticeship programmes and how to apply for an apprenticeship is accessible at https://apprenticeship.ie

For more information on the Electrical Apprenticeship training programme at LYIT contact Paddy.Hannigan@lyit.ie.