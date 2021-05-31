Six Donegal hubs include in Ireland’s first national network of remote working hubs

Six Donegal hubs have been included in Ireland’s first national network of remote working hubs.

Connectedhubs.ie will see over 100 hubs connected by the end of 2021.

The Donegal hubs included are: Cowork Plus Bundoran; Coworkplus An Tearmann; gteic@Cill Charthaigh; Spraoi agus Spórt; The Base and gteic@Gaoth Dobhair.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: "Remote working is a crucial pillar of the Government's plan to regenerate rural Ireland. We have seen through the course of the pandemic that employers and employees have adopted remote working and want better infrastructure to allow remote working to happen smoothly.

"Hub working can help boost employment opportunities in rural Ireland and can help to encourage people to stay in and move to rural Ireland.

"For Donegal, the announcement of six hubs, spread throughout the county being connected to the national network is tremendous news and further proof of the increase in infrastructure available for people to work remotely in Donegal.

"This follows the recent announcement of funding for Carndonagh with the funding application and the regeneration plan in Carndonagh centred around a co-working space."

The ConnectedHubs.ie platform will offer a suite of booking, hub management and e-commerce applications to members of the Network. The Network will also facilitate the sharing of innovation, experience and best practices across the community. These supports will serve to maximise benefit to member hubs, hub clients, employers, local communities and the wider economy.

The National Hub Network Working Group led by the Department of Rural and Community Development has identified and mapped over 400 remote working hubs across the country. These hubs will be invited to join the Connected Hubs Network to create shared infrastructure that will deliver real benefits across the country. A National Hub survey is currently underway to gather further information with regard to services offered by these hubs.

Membership of the Connected Hubs Network is open to all existing and new hubs who wish to offer remote working services.

The following initiatives will be developed through this initiative:

· A Shared Connected Hubs brand identity for all member hubs

· A Centralised Connected Hubs media and promotional campaigns

· Access to the ConnectedHubs.ie suite of booking, hub management and e-commerce applications.

· Development of a Peer-to-Peer Hub Community

· Sharing of Innovation, Experience and Best-Practices within the community

· Developing a shared quality standard for hubs in the Network

· Supporting collaborative projects in the Network to drive economies of scale

· Developing a ‘shared voice’ for Connected Hubs

· Supporting collective engagement between Connected Hubs and large scale employers

· Supporting collective engagement between Connected Hubs and Government Agencies

· Helping to identify the benefits Connected Hubs deliver for their local communities and the wider economy

· Developing a dataset to inform future investment decisions in remote working facilities