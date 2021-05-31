Shock at closure of beautiful Donegal hotel and popular scenic wedding venue

While most hotels in Donegal are preparing to welcome guests, one popular venue in the county has made the shock announcement that it will not be reopening.

The stunning Lake House Hotel in Narin has been providing a take away meals service during lockdown. Owners had recently posted on Facebook that they were looking forward to welcoming back all their guests after June 4.

And on May 18, hotel shared the good news that they had receiveda Trip Advisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2021.

The announcement that the hotel was to close was therefore a big shock to its many loyal patrons.

A statement posted last Friday reads: "To our loyal and dedicated customers, as you may be aware our beautiful hotel in Portnoo has been sold and Sunday will be our final service for take away lunch.

"The Lake House will not be reopening as a hotel again.

"For years we have prided ourselves on top quality entertainment, award winning ratings on international booking websites and our stunning menus of the best locally sourced food that would have our guests quickly returning in large numbers. This past two years we broke our own records in our number of guests, Sunday dinners and weddings.

"To our brides and grooms for 2021, 2022 and 2023, we are devastated to have let you down."

The owners went on to say that circumstances were sadly beyond their control.

The statement continued: "Due to Covid-19 like others in our industry we closed but we kept our weekend take away service going strong.

"We had great plans for the future, and are heartbroken to be unable to follow through.

"We are in the process of contacting everyone regarding bookings and functions and we apologise if we have not been in touch yet.

"We hope you can join us one last time for our take out service on Sunday as we bid farewell to a piece of Portnoo and Narin history.

"We will miss you eternally."