Donegal's mica crisis is a national emergency - major response is needed now, council meeting hears

Renewed call for 100% mica redress scheme.
Donegal's mica crisis is a national emergency and nothing short of a full response involving the Government, banks, insurance companies, government departments and Donegal County Council is now needed to start fixing matters, yesterday’s online meeting of Donegal Co Council heard.
The meeting unanimously supported a call from Cllr Frank McBrearty for an independent judicial public inquiry into the whole affair as well as the calls for an outright rejection of the current 90:10 redress scheme and it to be replaced with a 100% redress.
There were also suggestions that sitting TDs, Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue and Joe McHugh should seriously consider their support for the coalition government if nothing more is done.
All other business on the agenda was suspended to deal solely with the mica crisis with no fewer than five councillors tabling motions dealing with the issue.
The efficiency of processing the applications at council levels was also aired by Cllr Liam Blaney who repeated his call on the local authority not to purchase any products from quarries known to have had defective materials.
All councillors recounted their experiences visiting homes affected and the trauma the situations had caused for families.
Cllr Maire Therese Gallagher warned that council had only planned to build 400 houses over the next five years and with so many already affected by Mica and probably would have to leave their homes, there would be nowhere for the displaced homeowners to go.
Speaker after speaker at Monday's meeting described the situation as a national emergency warning that nothing less than help for everyone affected would suffice.
There was anger in the room too that the pyrite problem in north Leinster had been dealt with but the efforts to deal with the Donegal crisis had been ill thought out and lacked genuine commitment.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Conor Orr rides out his claim as he wins the beginners’ chase at Punchestown on Sunday on the Lorna Fowler-trained Politesse. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.