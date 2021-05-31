One third of homes approved under mica scheme set to be demolished

Around one third of the homes in Donegal that have been approved under the mica redress scheme will have to be demolished, councillors were informed today.

The defective blocks crisis dominated today's meeting of Donegal Co. Council where councillors vented their feelings on an issue which is affecting thousands of people in the county.

During the meeting, councillors were informed that a total of 788 applications under the mica redress scheme have been registered.

Of the 352 applications received by the council, a total of 183 homes have been approved under the redress scheme,

Of these 183 homes, one third of them will have to be demolished.

A number of councillors have stated that the mica crisis in the county is now 'a national emergency'.

