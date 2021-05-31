One third of homes approved under mica scheme set to be demolished

Details emerge about redress scheme applications processed by Donegal Co Council

One third of homes approved under mica scheme set to be demolished

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Around one third of the homes in Donegal that have been approved under the mica redress scheme will have to be demolished, councillors were informed today.

The defective blocks crisis dominated today's meeting of Donegal Co. Council where councillors vented their feelings on an issue which is affecting thousands of people in the county.

During the meeting, councillors were informed that a total of 788 applications under the mica redress scheme have been registered.

Of the 352 applications received by the council, a total of 183 homes have been approved under the redress scheme,

Of these 183 homes, one third of them will have to be demolished.

A number of councillors have stated that the mica crisis in the county is now 'a national emergency'.

See tomorrow's Donegal People's Press/Donegal Democrat for more.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie