Maternity Department at Letterkenny University Hospital eases visiting restrictions for birthing partners

Restrictions at Letterkenny University Hospital's (LUH) maternity department have been eased today.
Birthing partners will be allowed a daily 30 minute visit to the maternity department at LUH after the birth of the baby, it has been confirmed.
In addition birthing partners may accompany women to the dating scan as well as the anomaly scan.
Evelyn Smith, Director of Midwifery at the hospital said: “We are delighted to be in a position to ease some of the restrictions that were introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect all mothers, babies and healthcare staff.
“We are continually reviewing access for partners in light of community transmission rates, local outbreaks within the unit and the infrastructure within the Maternity Department.
In line with national guidance on visiting published at the end of April, the following access is currently being facilitated:
“However, if a partner has Covid-19 symptoms, is awaiting a Covid-19 test or test result or has had a positive test within the last 14 days they must not come to the hospital. In this event an alternative birth partner may attend.
"Partners must wear a face mask at all times, maintain social distancing and use the available hand get to clean their hands regularly.
“We appreciate the patience shown by families over the past year in supporting us to keep our patients and services safe from Covid-19.”
The details of the visiting restrictions in the maternity departments are updated regularly on the HSE website at: https://www2.hse.ie/services/ health-service-disruptions/ hospital-appointments.html
