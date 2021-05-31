BREAKING: Traffic gridlock in Letterkenny this evening

Motorists are advised to expect long delays in and around parts of Letterkenny this evening.

There are long queues being reported in parts of the town, particularly for traffic approaching the Port Bridge roundabout area.

Traffic is built back on the Ramelton Road, as far black as Glebe and many road-users are using alternative routes which is also causing problems.

There is heavy traffic at Kiltoy Roundabout and along the Port Road.

Traffic delays are always a problem on the Monday of the Northern bank holiday weekend as weekend visitors make their way home.

The traffic delays are likely to worsen from 5pm as workers also set out on their journeys home.