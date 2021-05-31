BREAKING: Traffic gridlock in Letterkenny this evening

Major traffic delays in and around Letterkenny

Traffic delays

Traffic queues at Glebe outside Letterkenny - where at 4.30pm there were tailbacks of over a mile

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Motorists are advised to expect long delays in and around parts of Letterkenny this evening.

There are long queues being reported in parts of the town, particularly for traffic approaching the Port Bridge roundabout area.

Traffic is built back on the Ramelton Road, as far black as Glebe and many road-users are using alternative routes which is also causing problems.

There is heavy traffic at Kiltoy Roundabout and along the Port Road.

Traffic delays are always a problem on the Monday of the Northern bank holiday weekend as weekend visitors make their way home.

The traffic delays are likely to worsen from 5pm as workers also set out on their journeys home.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie