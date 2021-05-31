BREAKING: Traffic gridlock in Letterkenny this evening

Traffic queues at Glebe outside Letterkenny - where at 4.30pm there were tailbacks of over a mile
Motorists are advised to expect long delays in and around parts of Letterkenny this evening.
There are long queues being reported in parts of the town, particularly for traffic approaching the Port Bridge roundabout area.
Traffic is built back on the Ramelton Road, as far black as Glebe and many road-users are using alternative routes which is also causing problems.
There is heavy traffic at Kiltoy Roundabout and along the Port Road.
Traffic delays are always a problem on the Monday of the Northern bank holiday weekend as weekend visitors make their way home.
The traffic delays are likely to worsen from 5pm as workers also set out on their journeys home.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Maternity Department at Letterkenny University Hospital eases visiting restrictions for birthing partners
There are rising fears that it is only a matter of time until someone dies while accessing the waterfall or on the busy road at Largy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.