Donegal senator apologises for mica comments

Donegal senator Niall Blaney has apologised for comments he made about mica in a radio interview.

The Fianna Fáil senator has been criticised for the interview on Highland Radio on Friday in which he said a fully-funded scheme will not address all the issues facing affected homeowners.

Campaigners in Donegal are calling for a 100% redress scheme to replace the 90% scheme for those whose homes have been affected by defective blocks.

In the interview, the senator said he disagreed that a 100% redress scheme should be sanctioned. He said some people are playing on the anguish of affected homeowners in Donegal.

Sinn Féin county councillor Terry Crossan was one of those who criticised Friday’s interview.

“I am seriously annoyed at his apparent arrogant insensitivity to those homeowners who are struggling, both mentally and physically, with the reality of mica in their homes. He should hang his head in shame,” he said.

Following the interview, Mr Blaney said his comments had been “misconstrued”.

Speaking on Highland Radio on Monday he said he did not mean to cause anyone pain and apologised “unreservedly”.

It was a “terrible interview” which was “purely my fault,” he said.

He said he did not mean to blame anyone whose homes have been affected.

“There is one blame here and that is the blocks and the quarry that produced them. There is no question about that."

He said he is not “anti-100% redress”.

“I want the best possible outcome, but this is not straightforward. But we will battle and do our best to get the best scheme for everyone in Donegal.”



