Deputy Principal appointed at St. Eunan's College

Pauric O Donnell
Pauric O Donnell has recently been appointed Deputy Principal of St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny.
He joins Damien Mc Croary (Principal), Siobhán Melvin (Deputy Principal) and Colm Mc Fadden (Deputy Principal) as part of the senior management team.
Pauric is a past pupil of St Eunan’s College (1993 - 1999) and returned to the College as a teacher of Computer Science and Maths in 2009.
The college wishes him every success as he starts a new chapter in his career.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Leo Varadkar said local lockdowns are a policy option if there is an outbreak in a particular region
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.