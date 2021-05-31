Deputy Principal appointed at St. Eunan's College

Pauric O Donnell has recently been appointed Deputy Principal of St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny.

He joins Damien Mc Croary (Principal), Siobhán Melvin (Deputy Principal) and Colm Mc Fadden (Deputy Principal) as part of the senior management team.

Pauric is a past pupil of St Eunan’s College (1993 - 1999) and returned to the College as a teacher of Computer Science and Maths in 2009.

The college wishes him every success as he starts a new chapter in his career.