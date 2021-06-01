Donegal Co Council meetings illegal unless public can have access claims councillor

All public meetings of Donegal County Council and its committees were illegal unless the public could have access to them, it was claimed this week.

The move to change the council's standing orders regarding this was proposed at last Monday's online meeting of the council by Cllr Frank McBrearty.

He claimed their online meetings were illegal due to the fact the public had not got access to them

"In my opinion when we stop the public from watching or listening to these public meetings we are in breach of the rules," he said.

Director of housing, corporate and cultural services, Joe Peoples pointed out the meeting was accessible to anyone who wanted to join it and the council had provided some links to members of the public.

"I accept what Cllr McBrearty is saying but streaming of meetings is a decision for the council to take in relation to amending its standing orders."

He added if this was the case and they wanted to review the arrangements for streaming meetings they could look at this at executive level and see what arrangements were needed to make this happen.

"We don't need to review this, we need it to happen. These are public meetings. Dublin City Council are doing this for all their meetings so if it's good enough for the people of Duiblin, it should be good enough for the people of Donegal," said Cllr McBrearty.

This was seconded by Cllr Patrick McGowan and agreed by all councillors unanimously.