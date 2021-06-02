Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, June 2

The following deaths have taken place:

Dominick T Brown, Carrigans

James Ferry, Newtowncunningham

Brother Camillus (James) McHugh, Westmeath and Falcarragh

Ryan Barnett, Raphoe

Michael Boyce, Carlow and Carrigart

Valerie Merrifield, Bundoran

Charlie Ó Gallachóir, Rann na Feirste

Sophia Kelly, Rathmullan

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

Dominick T Brown, Carrigans

The peaceful death has taken place at his home on Tuesday June 1, 2021 of Dominick T Brown, The Lee, Station Road, Carrigans.

Pre-deceased by sons Jacky and Gabriel. Deeply missed by his loving wife Rosemary, sons Junior and Paddy and daughters Noeleen and Lisa, sisters June, Vally and Lynn, brothers Jen (James), Ken and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Dominick’s remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday 3rd June 2021 at 10.15am going to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please.

James Ferry, formerly of Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at the Jack Sullivan Centre, Co. Cavan of James Ferry, formerly of Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Fondly remembered by brothers, Hugo, Newtowncunningham, Eddie, Rathmullan, William, Newtowncunningham, Brian (R.I.P) Lurgybrack, Paddy, Porthall, Cathal, Rathmullan, Michael, Ramelton, sisters Anne (R.I.P.) England, Kathleen (R.I.P), Newtowncunningham, Betty (R.I.P) USA, Maureen, UK, Jacqueline, UK, Olive, Rathmullan, Josephine, Derry, Sheila, UK.

Sadly missed by extended family members and dear friends.

James's remains will arrive at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham this evening, Tuesday at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to ongoing HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so on Charlie McCafferty's Facebook page.

Brother Camillus (James) McHugh Killucan, Westmeath and Falcarragh



The death has taken place of Bro. Camillus (James) McHugh, MI, St. Camillus, Killucan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Falcarragh.

He died peacefully in the excellent loving care of the staff at St. Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan on the eve of his 97th birthday.

He has gone to join his brothers and sisters all of whom preceded him into God’s presence. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends, and his Camillian religious confreres.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines a private reception service will take place on Wednesday evening at 6pm, and a private Mass will take place in the Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining community cemetery.

Both services can be viewed live by clicking on orderofstcamillus.ie or on Church Services.

Ryan Barnett, The Common, Raphoe



The sudden death has taken place of Ryan Barnett, The Common, Raphoe.

Much loved and sadly missed by his fiancée Hannah and daughter Katie. Also by his loving parents Mabel and Sydney, sister Joanne and brother in law James, his brother Darren and partner Melissa, brother Graham and sister in law Kyomi, nieces Courtney, Scarlett and Isobella, nephews Alexander, Harry and Henry.

His loss will be greatly felt by his aunties, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his family home, The Common, Raphoe. Funeral service there on Thursday, June 3, at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in St Eunan's Cathedral graveyard, Raphoe. Family flowers only, please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Michael Boyce, Carlow and Carrigart



The death has occurred of Michael Joseph Boyce, late of Carlow and Tirlaughan, Carrigart.

Dedicated husband of the late Finola Boyce and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, former county manager of Carlow County Council.

A private funeral took place in St. John the Baptist Church, Carrigart on Sunday, May 30.

Michael's family would particularly like to thank the staff at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill nursing home for their wonderful care of and kindness.

Valerie Merrifield, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran



The peaceful death, in the exceptional care of all at the North West Hospice, Sligo, has taken place of Valerie Merrifield, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran.

Beloved wife of the late Brendan Merrifield (RIP November 30, 2020); adored mother of Kevin and Neil. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, sister, brother-in-law Gerard (Ballyshannon), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Thursday, June 3 from 10am with removal at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Valerie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday morning on www.magheneparish.ie

Charlie Ó Gallachóir, Rann na Feirste



The peaceful death has taken place of Charlie Mary Hughie Ó Gallachóir, Rann na Feirste.

Predeceased by his wife Grace. Sadly missed by his son Paul, his daughter Moira, his brother Owenie, his sister Bríd, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.



Charlie's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am, in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry, followed by burial in Annagry's New Cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people.



Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page and on the Annagry Parish Webcam.

Sophia Kelly (née Mc Closkey), Rathmullan



The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Sophia Kelly (née Mc Closkey, Glenvar), surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Jim, much loved mother of Anne, Patrick, Maurice, Séamus, Kathleen and Sophia and loving sister of Liam, John, Mary Ellen, and the late Eddie, Bridie, Tony, Annie, and Paddy McCloskey.

Dearly loved by her husband, sons, daughters, 10 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Sophia's remains are reposing at her home. The funeral will be leaving her home on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am at St Joseph's Church, Rathmullan. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Due to the current government restrictions the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice, care of Joe Logue, Funeral Director, or any family member.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family circle, relatives and friends.

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Manchester, England of Charlie Coyle (Charlie Eoghain Óig), Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by his wife Nellie (Patrick Den), brothers Owenie, Hughie, Johnny and Teague.

Sadly missed by his daughters Noreen and Rosemary, grandchildren Joe, James and Grace, son-in-law Pete, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 3, in St Hilda's Church, Northenden, Manchester, at 12pm followed by burial at Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle at 1.30pm.

