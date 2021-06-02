Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, June 2

The following deaths have taken place:

Late Gerry Regan, Garrison, Fermanagh

Dan O’Donnell, Fawens, Termon

Michael Deery, Keenagh, Malin Head

Dominick T Brown, Carrigans

Brother Camillus (James) McHugh, Westmeath and Falcarragh

Ryan Barnett, Raphoe

Valerie Merrifield, Bundoran

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

Late Gerry Regan, Garrison

The death has occurred of Gerry Regan, Brollagh Rd. Garrison Co. Fermanagh

Former Principal of St. Mary's High School Brollagh. Remains will repose at his residence on Friday June 4 with removal on Saturday June 5 at 10.30am to arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church Garrison for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Limited numbers in the Church.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege proceeds from home to the church and from the church to the cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired c/o Peter Carty, Funeral Director Garrison or any family member cheques to be made payable to Palliative ward Omagh hospital.

Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director mob 07899913005.

Dan O’Donnell, Fawens, Termon

The peaceful death has taken place of Dan O’Donnell, Fawens, Termon.

Dan’s remains will arrive at St Columba's Church, Termon this evening, Wednesday June 2 at 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Thursday June 3 at 12 noon which can be viewed live on St Columba's Church, Termon Facebook Webcam.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Michael Deery, Keenagh, Malin Head

The death has taken place at his home of Michael Deery; Keenagh, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at his home from 7pm this evening; Wednesday June 2.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people only.

Dominick T Brown, Carrigans

The peaceful death has taken place at his home on Tuesday June 1, 2021 of Dominick T Brown, The Lee, Station Road, Carrigans.

Pre-deceased by sons Jacky and Gabriel. Deeply missed by his loving wife Rosemary, sons Junior and Paddy and daughters Noeleen and Lisa, sisters June, Vally and Lynn, brothers Jen (James), Ken and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Dominick’s remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday 3rd June 2021 at 10.15am going to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please.

Brother Camillus (James) McHugh Killucan, Westmeath and Falcarragh



The death has taken place of Bro. Camillus (James) McHugh, MI, St. Camillus, Killucan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Falcarragh.

He died peacefully in the excellent loving care of the staff at St. Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan on the eve of his 97th birthday.

He has gone to join his brothers and sisters all of whom preceded him into God’s presence. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends, and his Camillian religious confreres.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines a private reception service will take place on Wednesday evening at 6pm, and a private Mass will take place in the Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining community cemetery.

Both services can be viewed live by clicking on orderofstcamillus.ie or on Church Services.

Ryan Barnett, The Common, Raphoe



The sudden death has taken place of Ryan Barnett, The Common, Raphoe.

Much loved and sadly missed by his fiancée Hannah and daughter Katie. Also by his loving parents Mabel and Sydney, sister Joanne and brother in law James, his brother Darren and partner Melissa, brother Graham and sister in law Kyomi, nieces Courtney, Scarlett and Isobella, nephews Alexander, Harry and Henry.

His loss will be greatly felt by his aunties, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his family home, The Common, Raphoe. Funeral service there on Thursday, June 3, at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in St Eunan's Cathedral graveyard, Raphoe. Family flowers only, please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Valerie Merrifield, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran



The peaceful death, in the exceptional care of all at the North West Hospice, Sligo, has taken place of Valerie Merrifield, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran.

Beloved wife of the late Brendan Merrifield (RIP November 30, 2020); adored mother of Kevin and Neil. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, sister, brother-in-law Gerard (Ballyshannon), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Thursday, June 3 from 10am with removal at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Valerie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday morning on www.magheneparish.ie

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Manchester, England of Charlie Coyle (Charlie Eoghain Óig), Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by his wife Nellie (Patrick Den), brothers Owenie, Hughie, Johnny and Teague.

Sadly missed by his daughters Noreen and Rosemary, grandchildren Joe, James and Grace, son-in-law Pete, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 3, in St Hilda's Church, Northenden, Manchester, at 12pm followed by burial at Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle at 1.30pm.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie