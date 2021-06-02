Sectarian slogans painted on Newtowncunningham property

A Newtowncunningham family is this week still coming to terms with a sectarian attack on their family home.

The incident occurred sometime between Saturday and the early hours of Monday morning last.

Martin Duggan awoke to find sectarian slogans painted in large white letters on the boundary walls of his home at Drummay.

These included KAT (Kill All Taigs); ATAT (All Taigs Are Targets) and The Laggan.

The first two phrases are commonly used by sectarian loyalists in Northern Ireland. The word Taig is a derogatory term for an Irish catholic.

Mr Duggan said he got a major shock when he discovered the graffiti on Monday.

“It was terrible and disgusting. I have been living here for 17 years and never had bother like this before. I keep myself to myself and breed dogs. My wife and three daughters love the area and enjoy living here. We all take part in Irish traditional games and cultural events.

“The only reason I can think of that might have sparked this was the fact that back in 2016 I put up a Tricolour to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising. Since that time I've had rubbish and beer bottles thrown over the walls into my garden.

“I was shocked, angry, sick and scared by what happened. My family are worried but I don’t want any retaliation. I will be installing cameras and other security devices as a result. I can’t say who did this but I think it might be local,” he said.

He added that the gardaí carried out a forensic examination of the scene on Monday.

Family friend, Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig said he called to meet them on Tuesday.

He said it was a vile attack on a home and was totally unacceptable.

“This man is opposed to sectarianism at all levels and I would hope there would be no reaction as it could not be justified or wanted.”



Stewart McClean from Newtowncunningham Orange Hall said the attack was in no way representative of the local community and as someone who had been the target of sectarian attacks in the past, he understood how unacceptable this latest incident was.

Mr McClean and Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig have engaged in community fora promoting understanding between different groups on an ongoing basis.

He pointed out there is no room for such activities in 2021.

“I don't know what kind of statement they were trying to make but it is not right or justified in any way. Like I said activities like this do not represent our community,” he said.