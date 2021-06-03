Wild Mountain Way – Donegal on Foot and Alone tells the story of a 23-day crossing from one extremity of the county to the other - from Malin Head in the north to Glen Head in the southwest via Barnesmore Gap (and no! he didn’t go astray) - that was undertaken by the author, Adrian Gallagher, in his 68th year, during the Summer of 2019.

He was off-road and alone for the most part and undertook some 20,000 metres of climbing – more than is required to climb Mount Everest!

He began to write as a memory aid but discovered that he enjoyed writing for itself and because in writing he could enjoy the walk experience all over again in his mind’s eye.

As he committed his memories to paper, he added stories, history and information about places travelled through and in the end found himself with a document of some 50,000 words.

He was advised to put it in book format and with the addition of a large selection of the many beautiful photographs that he took along the way, he has now done so.



Placenames

Maps of the various stages are also part of the production, as is a glossary of placenames that includes the original Gaelic (Irish) form and its translation/meaning in English.

Columba Gill, Editor of the Donegal News, wrote in the foreword to the book: ‘This book will be of interest not only to hill-walkers but (also to) the many thousands who wish they were hill-walkers…and … the vast ranks who remain dreaming of the hills of Donegal…’



Colour

The book comprises 176 pages in full colour and is being self-published by the author (as Wild Mountain Way® Books).

He has used the services of Letterkenny based company, Browne Printers, because, apart from them being great printers, being previously in business himself, he believes it important to support local enterprise.

Adrian feels it would be inappropriate to have a book that is set in Donegal, printed outside the county.

All income from sales is being routed through a special bank account that will be supervised by the charity, Down Syndrome Donegal, who will retain all profits earned.

The publication can be ordered directly from www.donegalpeople.com and https://www.facebook.com/

Wild-Mountain-Way-Donegal-on-Foot-and-Alone-100131702199299.

It is available in bookshops including: Bookmark, Letterkenny Shopping Centre and Lower Main Street Letterkenny; Mac's Mace, High Road, Letterkenny; and Delap’s newsagent, Lr Main Street Letterkenny.

The official launch is due to take place today at Glenveagh Castle with the author, the chairman and members of Down Syndrome Donegal, representatives of the hill walking fraternity and of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

All Covid-19 related restrictions will be adhered to.

Mr Gallagher is originally from Carrigart but now lives in Letterkenny.

For further information contact: Adrian Gallagher, at info@donegalpeople.com