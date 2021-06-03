A very unusual delivery in Donegal today - give them a wave if you seem them en route

An historic day - "Even in the darkest of days we believed"

Special delivery for Donegal

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Three huge copper pot stills are arriving in Donegal, and they are quite a spectacular site.

They are en route to the Sliabh Liag Distillers site in Ardara where they will sit proudly in the distillery window.

Owners James and Moira Doherty took to Facebook to say: "The truth is that even in the darkest of days we believed - thanks to the support of many many people, a ton of hard work, a resolute focus on the vision and some good luck we are at the point where we get to fill Sliabh Liag Distillers Ardara Distillery with some beautiful distilling equipment.

"The three copper pot stills that will sit in the gable window arrive in Ardara Town between 10.15 and 10.30 and will come down the High Street and turn at the Diamond to their new home in the Show Field.

"The return of that smoky style of Irish whiskey is even closer.

"Why not give them a wave and if you see them send us your photos."

